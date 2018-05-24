Thu May 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nawaz Sharif sends Rs1 billion legal notice to NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has sent a legal notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal for alleging him of transferring $4.9bn to India.

In the legal notice, the former premier has termed NAB chief’s accusations as pre-poll rigging and demanded him extend an apology and publish get it published in English and Urdu newspapers within 14 days and pay a fine of Rs 1 billion.

Nawaz Sharif also warned NAB chief of legal proceedings if he failed to pay fine and won’t apologize.

Advocate in Supreme Court (SC) Barrister Munawwar Dogal sent the notice to NAB chief on the behalf of Nawaz Sharif.

PML-N moves SC against NAB chief

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Saturday moved the Supreme Court against the National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal for ordering a probe against former premier...

It is to be mentioned here that NAB had ordered to verify reports of alleged transfer of $4.9bn to India by Nawaz Sharif over media reports. (NNI/Web Desk)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Aseefa Bhutto visits Sabika Sheikh’s family

Aseefa Bhutto visits Sabika Sheikh’s family
Pakistan seeks harmonious, peaceful co-existence with all countries: Naval chief

Pakistan seeks harmonious, peaceful co-existence with all countries: Naval chief
Judge interrupts Maryam Nawaz as she reads commas and full stops in written statement

Judge interrupts Maryam Nawaz as she reads commas and full stops in written statement
Fauzia Kasuri joins PSP

Fauzia Kasuri joins PSP
Load More load more