Nawaz Sharif sends Rs1 billion legal notice to NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has sent a legal notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal for alleging him of transferring $4.9bn to India.



In the legal notice, the former premier has termed NAB chief’s accusations as pre-poll rigging and demanded him extend an apology and publish get it published in English and Urdu newspapers within 14 days and pay a fine of Rs 1 billion.

Nawaz Sharif also warned NAB chief of legal proceedings if he failed to pay fine and won’t apologize.

Advocate in Supreme Court (SC) Barrister Munawwar Dogal sent the notice to NAB chief on the behalf of Nawaz Sharif.

It is to be mentioned here that NAB had ordered to verify reports of alleged transfer of $4.9bn to India by Nawaz Sharif over media reports. (NNI/Web Desk)