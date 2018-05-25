Mommy-to-be Sania Mirza gives fitness goals to all newbie mothers

Tennis sensation Sania Mirza is an Indian tennis player married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and the couple is expecting their first child together.



Recently Sania sharing a video on Instagram opened up about her journey of motherhood and the support of her sister Anam Mirza throughout. Soon after, Anam Mirza posted some pictures of pregnant sister Sania working-out, with the sweetest caption.

“Super Api, Super Mom-to-be, Super Woman!!!#fitnessandhow”

The mother-to-be is extremely popular for her performance on the tennis field and for being a fitness enthusiast off field.

In the picture the very much pregnant Sania is seen stretching and exercising, giving newbie mothers fitness goals and depicting the importance of fitness for pregnant women.

Sania is very much dedicated to her fitness regime and also watches what she eats. She is giving some fitness lessons to the soon-to-be mothers which will surely motivate them and progress them towards a healthy pregnancy.

