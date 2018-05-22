US General Joseph calls COAS General Bajwa, condoles death of Sabika Sheikh

RAWALPINDI: US Army General Joseph Votel, commander of the US Central Command USCENTCOM, called Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and condoled unfortunate death of Pakistani student Sabika Sheikh in Texas school firing.



According to Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military, General Joseph Votel also conveyed his grief to the bereaved family on the loss of an innocent life.

Pakistani student Sabika Sheikh was among the 10 students killed in a mass shooting when a student armed with a shotgun and revolver opened fire at Santa Fe high school in Texas on Friday.

Sabika, resident of Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, was part of the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) programme for her stay in the US and had to return home in June. She was among 75 Pakistani students who were selected to study abroad under the scholarship programme.