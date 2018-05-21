US Secretary of State offers condolence on Sabika’s death

KARACHI: In a statement released Saturday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo offered his condolence, saying that "Sabika's death and that of the other victims is heartbreaking and will be mourned deeply both here in the United States, and in Pakistan."

Abdul Aziz, father of slain Sabika Sheikh who was killed in Sante Fe School shooting, has said that one shouldn’t refrain from accessing quality education in deterrence from such assailants.

"One should not lose his heart by such kind of incidents," Sheikh said. "One should not stop going for education to the US or UK or China, or anywhere. One must go for education undeterred. But controlling such incidents is the responsibility of the respective governments."

Speaking to media in his Karachi-based residence, Aziz said these events must not hold potential to deter students from achieving their goals. Sabika, the eldest of his four children, was a hard-working person but even now that she’s gone, I would not desist sending my children from studying abroad.

"We are still in a state of denial. We can't believe it. It's like a nightmare," he told The Associated Press.

"I called her but she did not reply. I kept calling and sending her messages," Sheikh said, "My daughter always replies. Or at least sends a message saying she'll call back soon. But yesterday, that didn't happen."

He mentioned that she was “extraordinary, genius, and talented” and desired to work as a civil servant.

"There is a general impression here that the life is safe and secure in America, but this is not the case. I have noted the number of attacks carried out this year (in American schools). But here there was no incident except for one, at an army school. But in America they are rampant," he added.