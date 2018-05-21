Daewoo Battery launches 100% maintenance free batteries

Daewoo Battery Pakistan has launched lead-acid batteries all over the country in the first week of May this year.

Daewoo Battery is the only manufacturer of such batteries offering complete range of 100% Maintenance Free batteries for automotive and Specialized Deep cycle batteries for UPS.

These batteries are designed to be fully compatible with Pakistani environment and are manufactured using advanced Korean Technology under direct supervision of Korean Experts.

Most Pakistani consumers use an automobile battery for UPS systems which can be damaging for the units in the longer run. To address this issue, Daewoo Battery has launched two separate types of batteries - Deep Cycle Technology battery for UPS and 100% Maintenance Free battery for automotive.

100% Maintenance-free battery for Automotive

This battery comes sealed, pre-charged and filled with high quality electrolyte by the manufacturer. It is ready to use and does not need check-ups and refilling of electrolytes throughout its life.

Daewoo's 100% Maintenance Free battery comes with the highest CCA (Cold Cranking Amperage) that is designed to perfectly withstand colder temperatures.

Deep Cycle Technology battery for UPS/Solar systems

Daewoo's Deep Cycle Technology battery for UPS provides longest backup time and has longest life due to its maximum discharge rate.

This specialized battery is most suitable for UPS/solar systems in homes, offices and industries. It is also ready to use as it comes pre-charged and filled with high quality electrolyte by the manufacturer.

Daewoo’s Deep Cycle battery is a low maintenance battery as it needs fewer battery water refills.

Both types of batteries come with a one-year free replacement warranty. For more details, follow their official page.