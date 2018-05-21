PIA invites Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to pay a visit to Pakistan's north

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have been invited by national carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), to visit the northern areas of Pakistan.



Recalling the time when Pricness Diana visited the north of the country, PIA tweeted:

"We watched the #RoyalWeddding & remembered #PrincessDiana and her trip to the northern areas of Pakistan, and we thought how wonderful it would be for the newly weds to visit our northern splendours as well! So #PrinceHarry & #PrincessMeghan, we are ready, just let us know when."

The gesture went nice with netizens who liked the idea of the new Duke and Duchess to pay a visit to Pakistan, some advised the royal couple to opt for a different carrier though.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in Windsor Castle on May 19. The ceremony was attended by 600 guests including top Hollywood celebrities. The royal wedding costed almost a whopping amount of £42.8 million!