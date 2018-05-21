Mon May 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
May 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

11 killed in Indonesia accident as truck smashes into houses

BREBES, Indonesia: At least 11 people died in Indonesia when a truck carrying sugar smashed into several motorcycles and houses on Sunday, an official said.

The truck was heading downhill in the district of Brebes in Central Java province on its way to the capital Jakarta when it failed to brake, according to the local disaster agency.

It tried to stop by swerving left but instead hit a car, 13 motorbikes and seven houses.

"So far eleven people died and 11 others are wounded," said agency official Sarwa Permana, adding that the injured have been taken to hospital.

The fate of the driver is unclear.

Transport accidents are not uncommon in the archipelago nation, where buses, trains and even planes are often old and badly maintained.

In February, at least 27 people died and 16 others were injured when a bus carrying domestic tourists crashed in West Java province.

In July last year 10 people including an Austrian tourist and a 12-year-old child died when a bus travelling from resort island Bali to the town of Malang in East Java hit the back of a fertilizer truck, killing the sleeping passengers.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Royal wedding guests cash in on official goody bag

Royal wedding guests cash in on official goody bag
'I am proud to be a feminist': Will Meghan shake-up Britain's royals?

'I am proud to be a feminist': Will Meghan shake-up Britain's royals?
Texas schools tighten security after deadly shooting

Texas schools tighten security after deadly shooting
At least 18 dead after cyclone hits Horn of Africa

At least 18 dead after cyclone hits Horn of Africa
Load More load more