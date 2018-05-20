Daniyal rejects fake allegations of money laundering against Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Privatization Daniyal Aziz has rejected the bogus allegations of money laundering against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who was an honest and righteous person in the country.

The National Assembly Committee on Law and Justice directed the Chairman National Accountability Bureau (Retd) Justice Javed Iqbal to appear before the committee to explain about issuing a press release regarding allegations of money laundering against Nawaz Sharif but he did not appear, he said.

The minister said people were well-aware about the fake cases against Nawaz Sharif, who was still the most popular leader among masses.

He said Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on having an Iqama but not on corruption charges, but on the other hand Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan was involved in money laundering in India and foreign funding case.

He further said Imran Khan was a cunning politician and his politics was based on baseless allegations.