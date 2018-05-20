‘Best moment’: Sabika’s touchy video statement on selection for YES programme

KARACHI: Sabika Aziz, a 17-year-old Pakistani exchange student who was killed in Santa Fe High School shooting, in a touchy video has described her selection for the programme as an ‘unbelievable’ and ‘overwhelming’ experience.



In a video statement that she recorded as her assignment last year, the young energetic child is seen confidently speaking of her experience regarding receiving the news of her scholarship.

Narrating of the day when her father informed her about the selection, Sabika said: “I was studying late night for an exam when my father called me to share the good news, when I entered the room, I saw smiling proud faces of my parents”.

She expressed the situation as ‘unbelievable’ and ‘very overwhelming’ for her. “I was jumping with joy and excitement, and prayed to thank God.”

Since it was such a ‘special day’ for her, she wrote a diary entry that day and described seeing the proud smiles on her parent’s faces as the ‘best moment of her life’.

Sabika’s father said she had always excelled in school, and had dreamed of serving in Pakistan’s foreign office.

She had been due to return to Karachi in time for Eid al-Fitr.

"She was coming back soon," her father said.

"There is a general impression that... life is safe and secure in America. But this is not the case."

Funeral in Houston

According to Geo News, the funeral prayers will be held today after Namaz-e-Zuhr, at a local mosque in Houston.

The funeral prayers, arranged by the Pakistani Consulate in Houston at Sugar Land's Masjid Sabireen, will be separate from the one to be held in the teen's hometown of Karachi, which her family, friends, and relatives will attend.

Pakistani Consulate officials, local members of the United States Congress, as well as other US officials are expected to attend the funeral.

YES programme

The Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) programme, funded by the US Department of State, provides scholarships for secondary school students from countries with significant Muslim populations to spend one academic year in the United States.

These youth ambassadors are required to live with host families and are encouraged getting involved in the community and educating the American community about their home country.

The selection is strictly based on merit and only the brightest ones are considered for the prestigious scholarship.