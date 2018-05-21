Social media slams Kate Middleton for wearing white to Royal Wedding

While the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton made her debut appearance at the Royal Wedding today looking exquisite, after the birth of her son Prince Louis, there were some who chose to slam her attire instead.

Kate had walked in to the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, wearing what appeared to white apparel. Social media users, however, slammed the Duchess’ for wearing white on someone else’s wedding.

“You never wear white at a wedding unless you’re the bride!!” wrote one Twitter user.

“Kate Middleton in white ... she just can’t take that it’s someone else’s day” wrote another.

However, in a statement issued later, the Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate was donned in not white but “a primrose yellow wool silk tailored coat” by Alexander McQueen.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge will be wearing a primrose yellow wool silk tailored coat by Alexander McQueen,” read the statement.







