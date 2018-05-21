Mon May 21, 2018
Entertainment

May 19, 2018

Meesha Shafi calls out designers still silent after her allegations on Ali Zafar

Pakistani actor and singer Meesha Shafi has stepped forward to address all those in the fashion industry that have chosen to remain silent following the allegations of sexual harassment she placed on singer Ali Zafar.

Shafi had taken to Twitter call out the designers who’s clothes she had adorned to sell, who now stand “quiet.”

“Friends who have used me to make their hideous clothes look good for over a decade, is this why you’re quiet?”, stated her tweet, as she shared a news story of a male model voicing out his experiences of sexual misconduct in the country’s fashion industry.

The tweet came as a response to model Mujahid Rasool stepping forward to share his encounters with sexual harassment in the fashion industry at the hands of male sentinels in the industry.

