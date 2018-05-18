Vice Chairman of Chinese Central Military Commission visits Air Headquarters

Islamabad: General Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of Chinese Central Military Commission visited Air Headquarters Islamabad Friday.



On his arrival, the distinguished guest was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.

A smartly turnout contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented guard of honour to worthy guest. He was introduced to the Principal Staff Officers of Pakistan Air Force.

The distinguished guest had a one on one meeting with CAS.

Later on, both leaders led their delegation during a formal discussion on the matters of mutual interests. Both leaders showed their satisfaction on the existing enviable cooperation between PAF and PLAAF, and reiterated their resolve to take this cooperation to further heights.