Caretaker PM’s name to be finalized on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and leader of opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah Friday met here at the PM Chamber to finalize the name of caretaker prime minister.



The two leaders had regular consultations in the past to develop a consensus on a suitable candidate.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Khursheed Shah said the name of caretaker prime minister would be announced on Tuesday, May 22.

Shah said PM Abbasi asked him to have another meeting over the matter following the premier’s return from Turkey. Therefore, it was decided to have consultative meeting on Tuesday, May 22, during which the name of caretaker prime minister would be finalized.

Opposition leader was optimistic consensus would be reached on any name for the caretaker prime minister soon.

The five-year term of the PML-N government would end on May 31.