Caretaker PM announcement on Tuesday: Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD: The meeting between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Opposition leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah to finalise the name of caretaker PM ended inconclusively, Geo News reported.

Taking to reporters after the meeting, Shah said the prime minister is leaving for Turkey and requested a meeting for Sunday but later it was decided that the announcement would be made on Tuesday.



Both the opposition and PML-N has kept mum on the names being discussed for the coveted post to avoid unnecessary controversy.



It may be noted here that 5 years term of the incumbent government would end on May 31, 2018 after which the caretaker government would take its responsibilities till next general elections.

