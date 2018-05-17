Thu May 17, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 17, 2018

Bilawal fulfilled his promise with 2014 Street Child World Cup heroes

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Football.Com (FPDC) has clarified that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto had fulfilled the promise of cash award he made with the players of street child team in 2014.

The FDPC clarified in a statement that Pakistan Peoples’ Party’s Sindh government failed to honour the commitment of cash prize and jobs. The organization urged the PPP chairman and Sherry Rehman to make the provincial fulfil its promise.

Pakistan's street football children, who finished third in World Street Football 2014, met former president Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto.

Bilawal complimented the children for their outstanding performance in the 20-team global competition.

Bakhtawar Bhutto, Asefa Bhutto, MNA Faryal Talpur, former Federal Information Minister and ex-Ambassador to USA Sherry Rehman were also present on the occasion.

The PPP chairman had reportedly announced a cash prize of Rs100, 000 each for the players.

A year later, Pakistan was beaten in the final of Street Child World Cup 2018 played in Russia.

In a Twitter statement before the final on Wednesday, Pakistan Football had reminded Bilawal of his promise and said that don’t call the players to take picture.

