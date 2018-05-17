Pakistani, Indian drivers cause more deaths during Ramadan: report

DUBAI: Motorists from Pakistan and India caused the most number of deaths in road accidents during the holy month of Ramadan in the last three years, a media report said.

According to Khaleej Times, Dubai Police launched the 'Ramadan Aman' campaign for 2018, to encourage fasting motorists to abide by traffic laws and avoid speeding, thus reducing the risk of accidents.

The force also noted that last year, most accidents in Ramadan were reported to have taken place before Iftar time. The campaign has urged drivers to be careful and leave with plenty of time to reach their destination.

Ramdan Aman, an initiative by the Dubai Police's Traffic Department in conjuction with the General Department of Community Happiness, doesn't just aim to spread awareness.

Police officials and volunteers will also hand out Iftar meals to drivers on the UAE's roads and at traffic intersections, to help them break their 15-hour fast without having to rush to their destination.

Major-General Mohammed Saif Al Zafeen, assistant commander-in-chief of the Dubai Police for Operations and head of the Federal Traffic Council, said some police staff will be deployed at certain points and junctions to organise the traffic and provide Iftar meals.

An exhibition at Nad Al Sheba will also be held, to spread awareness. The efforts would aid to avoid the road rashness and mistakes committed by some Muslims during the holy month, he said.

Ramadan statistics 2017

The Dubai Police said their statistics showed that road accident deaths in Ramadan 2017 showed a drop, compared to 2016. It stood at 6 deaths, representing 4 per cent of the total road deaths (148) in 2017, compared to 20 deaths in 2016, comprising 10 per cent of the total deaths that year.

Most of the accidents in the last three years were caused by vehicle collisions, resulting in 21 deaths.

Pakistani nationals, comprising 38.9 per cent of the drivers, caused the most accident deaths - 11 in total - in the last three years. This was followed by Indians, who caused the deaths of 9 in accidents, and Emiratis, who caused 7 deaths.

In turn, Pakistanis also made the highest casualty on the road during Ramadan, 13 of them killed in the last three years.

Emirates Road topped the most dangerous roads list during Ramadan, with 8 people killed during the last three years.