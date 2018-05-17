Thu May 17, 2018
World

Web Desk
May 16, 2018

17 dead as under-construction flyover collapses in India's UP


NEW DELHI: At least 17 people were reportedly dead and several others trapped after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on Tuesday evening.

According to Indian media, the toll might rise as several vehicles, including  a bus were still trapped  under the huge cement blocks that came crashing down.

Emergency services were   called to carry out rescue operation in the area, which is also the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It is learnt that a pillar of the flyover gave way suddenly, burying passersby and vehicles, at least 23 people were feared trapped in the debris of the flyover being built between Lahartara and Chauka Ghat.

