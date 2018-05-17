Erdogan vows ´strong message´ from Islamic summit on Palestinians

LONDON: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed Tuesday that a planned summit this week of the world´s main pan-Islamic body would send a "strong message" after Israeli forces killed dozens of Palestinians along the Gaza border.

"The extraordinary meeting on Friday will give a very strong message to the world from Istanbul," Erdogan said at a press conference in London with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

He added that all members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) were invited.

Erdogan regards himself as a champion of the Palestinian cause and last year hosted an OIC summit in Istanbul to denounce US President Donald Trump´s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel´s capital.

The fresh violence in Gaza on Monday, when Israel´s army killed 60 Palestinians during protests, came as the US formally moved its embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim earlier confirmed that Turkey had called the OIC summit, saying it would be followed by a giant rally in support of the Palestinians.

Which leaders may attend Friday´s meeting has yet to be made clear. But earlier, Erdogan spoke by telephone to Jordan´s King Abdullah and Malaysia´s 92-year-old new leader Mahathir Mohamad.

Speaking alongside May, Erdogan warned that history would not forgive Israel or the US for moving the American embassy to Jerusalem in defiance of outrage in the Islamic world.

"America says ´I am strong and so I am right´. No, you are not right," Erdogan said.

"History will not forgive you. We will see this reality. Israel won´t be forgiven, we will see this as well," he added.