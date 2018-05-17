Royal wedding turmoil as doubts swirl over Markle´s father

WINDSOR, United Kingdom: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle´s wedding was in turmoil on Tuesday after a reported string of U-turns from her father over whether he will attend, just four days out from the big occasion.

Thomas Markle had been due to walk his daughter down the aisle during the meticulously-planned ceremony at Windsor Castle´s St. George´s Chapel on Saturday.

He had decided against travelling from his home in Mexico to accompany his daughter due to his health -- and to spare her further embarrassment after a paparazzi scandal where he posed for staged pictures, according to celebrity news website TMZ.

But the site Tuesday reported an about-face from Markle, after he had been contacted by his daughter via text.

"I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle," he told the site.

He told TMZ he was in hospital again after suffering chest pains, a week on from a heart attack.

In a brief statement, Harry´s Kensington Palace office did not confirm what the issue was, saying only: "This is a deeply personal moment for Ms Markle in the days before her wedding.

"She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr Markle in this difficult situation."

The palace could not be reached for further comment on Tuesday evening.