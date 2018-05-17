China willing to continue its constructive role in improving Pak-Afghan ties

BEIJING: As a neighbor and friend to both Pakistan and Afghanistan, China is willing to continue with its constructive role in improving the Pak-Afghan relations and actively advancing China-Afghanistan-Pakistan trilateral cooperation.



This was said by China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang's at regular press conference on Tuesday.

To a question about officials from Pakistan and Afghanistan held a meeting in Islamabad and they agreed to actively implement the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) towards eliminating terrorism and achieving peace and stability, the spokesman said, “We have taken note of relevant reports. China highly commends and firmly supports this development.”

He went on to say, “We believe that it will help create an enabling environment for the early realization of peace in Afghanistan and contribute to the two sides' efforts to uphold peace and development of their two countries as well as the whole region.”