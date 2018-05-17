Thu May 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
May 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

China willing to continue its constructive role in improving Pak-Afghan ties

BEIJING: As a neighbor and friend to both Pakistan and Afghanistan, China is willing to continue with its constructive role in improving the Pak-Afghan relations and actively advancing China-Afghanistan-Pakistan trilateral cooperation.

This was said by China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang's at regular press conference on Tuesday.

To a question about officials from Pakistan and Afghanistan held a meeting in Islamabad and they agreed to actively implement the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) towards eliminating terrorism and achieving peace and stability, the spokesman said, “We have taken note of relevant reports. China highly commends and firmly supports this development.”

He went on to say, “We believe that it will help create an enabling environment for the early realization of peace in Afghanistan and contribute to the two sides' efforts to uphold peace and development of their two countries as well as the whole region.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

In Bangladesh, some 60 babies a day born in Rohingya camps: UN

In Bangladesh, some 60 babies a day born in Rohingya camps: UN
Christian expat gifts mosque to Muslim workers in UAE

Christian expat gifts mosque to Muslim workers in UAE
Mueller told Trump team he would not indict Trump: Giuliani

Mueller told Trump team he would not indict Trump: Giuliani
Two Sherpa climbers set new summit records on Everest

Two Sherpa climbers set new summit records on Everest
Load More load more