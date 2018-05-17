Newlywed Sonam Kapoor stuns all in a lehenga at Cannes Red Carpet

PARIS: Bollywood actor walked the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes film festival and impressed with her fashion game as the newlywed chose to wear a lehenga and her braided hair complemented her attire.

After Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, it was Bollywood’s fashionista Sonam Kapoor who has arrived at the Cannes Film Festival 2018.

The ‘Veere Di Wedding’ actor walked the red carpet at the prestigious film festival on May 14 and like every year, she was at the top of her fashion game.

Just like the previous year, this year too, the 32-year-old actor was there at the French Riviera as a brand ambassador of cosmetic brand L’Oréal.

This year Sonam’s appearance at Cannes became even more special as husband Anand Ahuja cheered for her on social media. The Delhi-based businessman shared his wife’s red carpet look on his Instagram and wrote, “#proudhusband” accompanied by a hug emoji.

Anand and Sonam tied the knot on May 8 in a private ceremony in Mumbai. The couple then hosted a starry reception party which gave Bollywood buffs many memorable moments.