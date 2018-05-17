WhatsApp rolls out new group chat features

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Messaging service WhatsApp rolled out new group-chat features on Tuesday, including more controls for administrators as well as regular group members.
Users can now leave a group permanently to avoid being repeatedly added back after they have left, Facebook Inc-owned WhatsApp said in a blog post.
Administrators can no longer be removed from a group they created and users can now quickly locate messages that mention them in a group conversation.
Groups on WhatsApp have taken a central role in the messaging service that has more than 1 billion users, helping connect people with similar interests across the globe.
