Thu May 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

APP
May 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Historic tax relief announced for low income people: Miftah

ISLAMABAD: The tax relief announced by the government for low income people in the budget 2018-19, was unprecedented in the budgetary history of the country, Finance Minister, Miftah Ismail Tuesday said.

Winding up the budget debate in the National Assembly, he said the relief would help low income people to spend more money on education of their children, get better healthcare and buy good quality food for their families.

He said during the current fiscal year, the people who earned Rs 80,000 per month had to pay Rs 63,000 income tax per annum, which had been reduced to zero in the budget 2018-19. Similarly, the people getting Rs 150,000 per month income had to pay Rs204,500 in taxes annually,which had now gone down to just Rs 30,000 per annum.

And the people earning Rs300,000 monthly to pay Rs619,500 in tax annually, they would pay only Rs180,000 in tax during the next fiscal year.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Business

State Bank sets Zakat Nisab at Rs 38,000

State Bank sets Zakat Nisab at Rs 38,000
PM wants exporters to push country s export to Rs100 bln

PM wants exporters to push country s export to Rs100 bln
CJP Nisar orders PIA to remove Markhor portrait

CJP Nisar orders PIA to remove Markhor portrait
Oil prices fall as Iran nuclear deal retains support

Oil prices fall as Iran nuclear deal retains support
Load More load more