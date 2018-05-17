Thu May 17, 2018
World

AFP
May 15, 2018

Trump says Melania ´doing really well´

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his wife Melania is "doing really well" following a successful kidney procedure and will leave hospital within days.

First Lady Melania Trump had surgery on Monday morning for what aides called a "benign" kidney condition.

"Our great First Lady is doing really well. Will be leaving hospital in 2 or 3 days," Trump tweeted. "Thank you for so much love and support!"

The Slovenia-born former model underwent an embolization procedure, said her communications director Stephanie Grisham.

Embolization is most frequently used to cut off the flow of blood to a tumor or growth.

It is common to stay overnight after the procedure to treat the pain.

