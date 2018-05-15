Ramazan discount announced for train travelers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Railways (PR) ON Tuesday announced 20 per cent discount to passengers on advance booking of all classes in all trains as a special Ramazan offer.
A spokesperson for Railways said that the offer would start from the first of Ramazan and last till 20th of Ramazan.
He said that a similar discount would also be offered during Eid-ul Fitr holidays.
