Tue May 15, 2018
National

May 15, 2018

Ramazan discount announced for train travelers

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways (PR) ON Tuesday announced 20 per cent discount to passengers on advance booking of all classes in all trains as a special Ramazan offer.

A spokesperson for Railways said that the offer would start from the first of Ramazan and last till 20th of Ramazan.

He said that a similar discount would also be offered during Eid-ul Fitr holidays.

