Imam, Babar shatter debutants Ireland’s dream

DUBLIN: Pakistan defeated Ireland by five wickets in the hosts’ inaugural Test in the second session on the last day here at Malahide on Tuesday.

This was Pakistan’s first Test victory under the leadership of Sarfraz Ahmed who earlier had captained his team in two Tests, against Sri Lanka in the United Arab Emirates last year.

Chasing a modest target of 160 runs to win, Pakistan collapsed to 14 for three, having made Ireland follow-on earlier in the match.

But Pakistan debutant Imam-ul-Haq together with Babar Azam (59) kept Ireland at bay during a fourth-wicket partnership of 126.

Imam remained not out on 74, made from 121 balls with eight fours while Babar made 59 off 114 balls with eight boundaries.

Earlier, Ireland were dismissed for 339 in their second innings.

Kevin O´Brien, who on Monday became the first Ireland batsman to score a Test hundred, fell to his first ball on Tuesday as Mohammad Abbas had him caught at slip for 118.

Pace bowler Abbas polished off the tail on his way to figures of five for 66.

Pakistan now have a two-day warm-up match against Leicestershire this weekend before facing England in the first of a two-Test series at Lord´s starting on May 24.

Summarised scores:

Pakistan: 310-9 declared (Faheem Ashraf 83, Asad Shafiq 62, Shadab Khan 55; T Murtagh 4-45, S Thompson 3-62) and 160-5 (Imam-ul-Haq 74 not out, Babar Azam 59)

Ireland: 130 (Mohammad Abbas 4-44, Shadab Khan 3-31) and (following-on) 339 (K O´Brien 118, S Thompson 53; Mohammad Abbas 5-66, Mohammad Amir 3-63)