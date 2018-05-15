Tue May 15, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 15, 2018

NAB chairman summoned over claims Nawaz laundered $4.9 billion to India

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Law and Justice has summoned Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday over claims former prime minister Nawaz Sharif laundered $4.9 billion to India.

The committee has directed Chairman NAB to appear in person and brief the lawmakers.

The chairman NAB has also been directed to bring along with him the concerned officers.

The accountability bureau last week said it was verifying the media reports that claim Nawaz Sharif laundered $4.9 billion to India that increased New Dehli’s foreign reserves.

According to a statement, NAB Chief Justice Javed Iqbal notice of reports that former minister Nawaz Sharif transferred $4.9 billion illegally to bank account of Indian government.

The statement added that the fact was stated in World Bank’s ‘Migration And Remittances Factbook 2016’ report.

