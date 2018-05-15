NSA urges Kabul to avoid blame game for regional peace

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan wants a lasting peace in Afghanistan, said National Security Adviser (NSA) Nasser Khan Janjua and urged Kabul to avoid blame game in the interest of both neighboring countries.

Mr Janjua was addressing a seminar titled "China-Afghanistan-Pakistan: Constructive Engagement for Sustainable Growth" in Islamabad on Tuesday morning.

Pakistan has been trying to engage Taliban in political process for lasting peace in neighbouring Afghanistan, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing said China wants to host the next phase of dialogue for Afghan peace.

Afghan Ambassador Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal said regional stability is directly linked with trade and every project of Pakistan leaves positive impact on Afghanistan.