Thu May 17, 2018
AFP
May 15, 2018

Pakistan collapse to 14-3, chasing 160 in Ireland Test

Dublin: Ireland took three early wickets against Pakistan at Malahide on Tuesday to give themselves hope of a sensational victory after following on in their debut match as a men´s Test nation.

Pakistan, set a seemingly modest 160 for victory on the fifth and final day, slumped to 14 for three inside five overs.

Just four balls into their chase, Pakistan saw experienced opener Azhar Ali undone by a Tim Murtagh delivery he could only edge to Paul Stirling at first slip.

Haris Sohail (seven) fell next, well taken in the gully by Ed Joyce off towering fast bowler Boyd Rankin as Ireland´s two former England internationals combined.

The umpires checked for a no-ball but Rankin had bowled a legal delivery, albeit only just.

And 13 for two became 14 for three in 4.3 overs when Middlesex paceman Murtagh produced a superb delivery to bowl Asad Shafiq between bat and pad for one.

Earlier Ireland were dismissed for 339 in their second innings.

Kevin O´Brien, who on Monday became the first Ireland batsman to score a Test hundred, fell to his first ball Tuesday as Mohammad Abbas had him caught by Haris Sohail at slip for his overnight 118.

Ireland had been in danger of an innings defeat at 95 for four but a seventh-wicket partnership of 114 between O´Brien and Stuart Thompson (53) turned the tide.

The Irish, resuming on 319 for seven, lost their last three wickets for 20 runs on Tuesday.

Abbas did all the damage in a burst of three wickets for 12 runs in 22 balls, with the paceman finishing with innings figures of five for 66 in 28.3 overs.

Only three sides in the 141-year history of Test cricket have won after being made to follow on and only one men´s team -- Australia in the inaugural Test against England at Melbourne in 1877 -- have enjoyed a victory in their debut match at this level.

