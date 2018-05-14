US diplomat involved in fatal accident leaves Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: US diplomat Colonel Joseph Emanuel Hall, who was involved in the fatal accident, has left Pakistan, Geo News reported citing diplomatic sources as saying.



Colonel Joseph, the US military attaché was flown out of Pakistan from Nur Khan Airbase in a special air craft.

According to sources, Colonel Joseph left the country after United States refused to withdraw his diplomatic immunity.



Police have handed over all the record of Colonel Joseph to US officials, the diplomatic sources said.

Colonel Joseph is a bona fide envoy, having diplomatic immunity, sources said and added that Pakistani laws including civil, criminal and administrative laws do not apply on him.

Earlier, Pakistani authorities on Saturday barred Colonel Joseph from leaving the country, forcing an American military aircraft flown in for his departure to leave without him.

On April 7, Colonel Joseph jumped a red light and rammed into a motorcycle killing a Pakistani civilian. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday, on a petition filed by the deceased's father, had ruled that the US diplomat does not have absolute immunity in the country.

The court also granted two weeks to the Ministry of Interior to decide about placing his name on the Exit Control List (ECL).