Mon May 14, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 14, 2018

Islamabad, Kabul agree on effective, full implementation of APAPPS


Islamabad and Kabul have agreed on effective and full implementation of Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS), saying it will contribute towards the common objectives of eliminating terrorism and achieving peace, stability, prosperity and development of the people of the two countries.

The statement came after the 4th meeting of Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) that was held  at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Monday.

The delegations were led by Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai and Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Ms. Tehmina Janjua.

“In pursuance of the seven principles agreed in the meeting between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during his visit to Kabul on 6 April 2018, the two sides finalized the Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS). This operationalizes the six working groups envisaged under APAPPS,” according to a joint statement issued by the Foreign Office.

APAPPS provides a framework to strengthen mutual trust and deepen interaction in all spheres of bilateral engagements. It is also a mechanism for finding solutions to bilateral areas of concern.

Both sides agreed that effective and full implementation of APAPPS would contribute towards the common objectives of eliminating terrorism and achieving peace, stability, prosperity and development of the people of the two countries.

