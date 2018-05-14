Chinese delegation visits Pakistan

A delegation of Chinese People's Association for Peace and Disarmament (CPAPD) led by its vice president H.E Mr Zhau Li and former vice Minister of IDCPC International department, central committee of the communist party of China visited Pakistan.



During a meeting with Mr Bayazeed Kasi, central joint secretary PTI Pakistan coordinator of party to party exchanges between CPC and Pakistan political parties.

Mr zhou Li gave a detailed explanation of the CPAPD and its success story from the day it came into being in June 1985.

Zhau Li further extended his views on the development of CPEC and how the Peoples Republic of China has always and will always be there when brother nation Pakistan needs support.

The CPAPD, being the largest peace association in china under the supervision of the COMMUNIST PARTY, plans to promote the all weather friendship with Pakistan with the help of different forums of politics, business, media, think tank and NGO'S etc.

He went on to that in Pakistan, no matter which political party forms the government, China will always respect and work hard hand in hand with them because they are the choice of the people of this country and our friendship and brotherhood ties together none other then the citizens of our two countries.

Bayazeed Kasi encouraged the delegation to have more and more visits to Pakistan.

The CPAPD, founded in June 1985, is the largest China’s nationwide non-government peace association. The objectives of it are to promote mutual understanding, friendship and cooperation between the peoples of China and the rest of the world in joint efforts to maintain peace, oppose arms race and war, achieves arms control and disarmament.

