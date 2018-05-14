Ahsan Iqbal discharged from hospital

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has been discharged from Lahore’s Services Hospital, days he was shifted to the facility after a failed assassination attempt.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Interior said that “Alhamdulillah, with the mercy of Allah, Hon Minister Ahsan Iqbal has been discharged from hospital.”

The interior minister conveyed a special message of thanks to all well-wishers, supporters and the ones who prayed for him during these testing times!

“Indeed it’s Allah who writes destinies!,” it said.

The interior minister was shot and wounded in a gun attack during a visit to his constituency in Narowal on May 6. He was airlifted to Lahore after being given aid at a local hospital.

A 21-year-old man, identified as Abid Hussain, was arrested along with his firearm after the shooting.

The suspect told interrogators that he had targeted the interior minister for a withdrawn amendment in an election declaration.