Mon May 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ahsan Iqbal discharged from hospital

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has been discharged from Lahore’s Services Hospital, days he was shifted to the facility after a failed assassination attempt.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Interior said that “Alhamdulillah, with the mercy of Allah, Hon Minister Ahsan Iqbal has been discharged from hospital.”

The interior minister conveyed a special message of thanks to all well-wishers, supporters and the ones who prayed for him during these testing times!

“Indeed it’s Allah who writes destinies!,” it said.

The interior minister was shot and wounded in a gun attack during a visit to his constituency in Narowal on May 6. He was airlifted to Lahore after being given aid at a local hospital.

A 21-year-old man, identified as Abid Hussain, was arrested along with his firearm after the shooting. 

The suspect told interrogators that he had targeted the interior minister for a withdrawn amendment in an election  declaration. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

US diplomat involved in fatal accident leaves Pakistan

US diplomat involved in fatal accident leaves Pakistan
Pakistan reaffirms support for Palestine after US moves embassy to Jerusalem

Pakistan reaffirms support for Palestine after US moves embassy to Jerusalem
Islamabad, Kabul agree on effective, full implementation of APAPPS

Islamabad, Kabul agree on effective, full implementation of APAPPS
Heavy traffic cripples Karachi

Heavy traffic cripples Karachi
Load More load more