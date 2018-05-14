Imran forms committee for creation of South Punjab province

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has constituted a six-member committee to formulate a way forward for creation of South Punjab province.



The South Punjab Action Committee include Mir Balakh Sher Mazari (Convener), Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jahangir Khan Tareen, Ishaq Khan Khakwani, Khusro Bakhtiar and Tahir Bashir Cheema.

The committee will look into all necessary aspects and steps required in creation of a new province and submit an implementation plan to the party within a period of 100 days.

The committee may call subject matter experts as per their need to help in formulating their strategy.