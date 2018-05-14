Nawaz Sharif seeks national commission to investigate statement

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif called for the formation of a national commission to investigate his media statement about the Mumbai attacks.

“If my statement is being seen as an act of treason, make a national commission to investigate it. I and those calling me traitor should appear and whoever is found guilty be hanged publicly,” Sharif told a gathering of supporters in Buner on Monday.

The former premier further said that a national commission also be set up to investigate allegations of money laundering.

“I will not let anyone violate the sanctity of your vote,” he told the crowd.

“We will change the fate of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa if our party forms the government.” “We will fix Peshawar, we will fix the entire province.”

“Buner shows that 2018 will be the year of PML-N, he said, adding the world has changed but nothing has been done [by the PTI government] in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said that nation's relationship with Nawaz has continues to grow over the past thirty years.

“Efforts being made to break the bond between Nawaz Sharif and public will fail,” Maryam.“The fatwas being issued against an elected prime minister are unacceptable,” she said.

She said that Nawaz Sharif had carried out nuclear tests following India.

"I want to ask you whether a person who had made the country's defence invincible can be labeled a traitor," she questioned.