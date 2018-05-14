Nawaz Sharif's statement 'misinterpreted', says PM Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi clarified on Monday that statement of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was ‘misinterpreted’ in the media.

He was speaking to the journalists in a hurriedly called press conference after an important meeting of National Security Committee today.

The NSC unanimously rejected the allegations and condemned the fallacious assertions, raised by former prime minister regarding the Mumbai attacks.

The prime minister, who also had a meeting with Nawaz, said the PML-N supreme leader asserted that he did not say what was reported about the Mumbai attacks.

Reiterating support for Nawaz, Abbasi said the entire party, including Shehbaz Sharif, stands with the PML-N supremo.

“A few sentences [from the newspaper interview] were blown out of proportion and context. I have clarified those,” he added.

When asked to comment on quitting, the PM said he will not resign nor is there any pressure on him to do so, adding that the government will complete its tenure.

The meeting, held at the PM House, also unanimously termed the statement as “incorrect and misleading”.

The meeting reviewed the statement of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif that appeared in a newspaper and said it was “very unfortunate that the opinion, arising out of either misconceptions or grievances, was being presented in disregard of concrete facts and realities.”