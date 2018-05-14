Nawaz's comments in 'best interest' of Pakistan, says Maryam

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz said that former prime minister's statement regarding Mumbai attacks was in the 'best interest' of Pakistan.

In a social media message, daughter of Nawaz Sharif said ‘whatever Mian sb has said, it is in the best interest of country and nobody knows better than NS what illness is damaging the country. And he is also suggesting the cure for this malady.'



Earlier today at a court hearing, the PML-N leader defended his controversial comments regarding the 2008 incident.