Mon May 14, 2018
National

May 14, 2018

Nawaz's comments in 'best interest' of Pakistan, says Maryam

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz said that former prime minister's statement regarding Mumbai attacks was in the 'best interest' of Pakistan.

In a social media message, daughter of Nawaz Sharif said ‘whatever Mian sb has said, it is in the best interest of country and nobody knows better than NS what illness is damaging the country. And he is also suggesting the cure for this malady.'

Earlier today at a court  hearing, the PML-N leader defended his  controversial comments  regarding the 2008 incident.  

