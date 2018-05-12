SC judge voices reservations over reconstituted bench

ISLAMABAD: A Supreme Court judge expressed reservations over the procedure of his separation from a bench hearing a case pertaining to disposal of hospital waste at Supreme Court Peshawar Registry on May 8, Geo reported.

Qazi Faez Isa said the chief justice interfered before Article 184 (3) was read out during the hearing. The article pertains to original jurisdiction of the apex court.

The chief justice said that he was reconstituting the bench and then stood up, according to Justice Isa.

The judge said the bench was reconstituted, while he was not sent any order pertaining to it, adding that the reconstitution of the bench was without any reason and unprecedented.

He said that by doing so, damage was done to the transparency of the system, which may have serious repercussions.

Justice Isa said that he was compelled to write this, for he would have felt burden on his conscience had he not done so.

When contacted, a spokesman for the apex court said he had no knowledge of the matter.