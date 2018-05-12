Bilawal Bhutto slams MQM, PTI in Karachi rally

KARACHI: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PTI was a new MQM and the people of Karachi won’t tolerate another Altaf Hussain in the form of Imran Khan.

“PTI tried to create a law and order situation in Karachi, but we foiled thier attempt by allowing them to hold their rally at Hakim Saeed Ground, but they ran away,” said Bilawal while addressing thousands of supporters at Bagh-e-Jinnah.

"PTI workers attacked our workers & injured over 20 of them - despite that I directed my party to not hold the rally at the Hakim Saeed ground and hold today's rally elsewhere I did this in the interest of the peace of Karachi," he said.



He said that supporters of PPP, ANP and lawyers were killed in Karachi on May 12 when they took out rallies to greet deposed chief justice.



He said that he would have held his jalsa at Tanki Ground in Liaquatabad a long time ago if he had known that this wound unite MQM’s factions. “But they failed to fill the Tanki Ground and I cannot be blamed for this,” he said.



"I want to build a university in every district of Karachi," Bilawal, said, adding that he was facing hurdles form MQM people.

“Neither MQM people themselves do any work nor do they allow others to work for the city,” he said.

He lamented that MQM hadn't done anything to address Karachi's water and sewerage problems despite enjoying absolute power during Musharraf's rule.

"We contracted the collection of solid waste management out to a Chinese company and the MQM started creating problems for the vehicles hampering our good efforts."



"They say we are from interior Sindh and want to rule Karachi. I want to tell them I was born in Karachi, my family lived in Karachi," he said.

Bilawal said that quota system was first introduced by slain prime minister Liaqat Ali Khan in 1948. He said that MQM had been misguiding people of Karachi by claiming that PPP was behind the quota system.

He said that many projects could not complete in Karachi due to lack of funds from the federal government. "PML-N government thinks it only rules Islamabad."

"I am fully aware of the issues of Karachi and I am doing everything to address them," he said.

"We will revive Karachi's industry, and will create opportunities for new jobs for the people of the city -- after the coming election we will also set up a desalination plant for Karachi."



He said that Imran Khan had failed to build a single hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during his five years. "Imran Khan has made two Khyber Pakhtunkhwas in the name of naya Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ."





