Sat May 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

US aircraft returns after diplomat denied clearance to leave Pakistan


ISLAMABAD: A US aircraft arrived at Nur Khan Airbase to airlift an American diplomat allegedly involved in a road accident returned on Saturday after the Interior Ministry refused to grant him clearance to leave Pakistan, Geo News reported.

US Military Attache Col Joseph Emanuel Hall rammed his SUV into a motorcycle in Islamabad last month, killer the rider. 

On Friday, Islamabad High Court ruled the US diplomat does not enjoy absolute immunity.

The court also granted two weeks to the Ministry of Interior Affairs to decide on placing the US diplomat on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Moreover, a security official of Colonel Hall has been arrested on the orders of AIG Islamabad for obstructing a police official from performing his duty, a source said.

Arrest orders have also been given for all other officials involved in helping Colonel Joseph flee from the police station, sources told the channel.

The US diplomat was let go by police officials in Islamabad as the law — Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961 — provided the diplomat immunity from criminal prosecution.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Imran Khan urges Karachi to reject ethnic politics, unveils 10-point agenda

Imran Khan urges Karachi to reject ethnic politics, unveils 10-point agenda

Don’t just take selfies with Imran Khan, vote him to power: Sheikh Rasheed

Don’t just take selfies with Imran Khan, vote him to power: Sheikh Rasheed
SC judge voices reservations over reconstituted bench

SC judge voices reservations over reconstituted bench
Bilawal Bhutto slams MQM, PTI in Karachi rally

Bilawal Bhutto slams MQM, PTI in Karachi rally
Load More load more