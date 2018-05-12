Sat May 12, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 12, 2018

Supreme Court summons case record of May 12 mayhem

KARACHI: Chief  Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has summoned case record of of May 12 mayhem, Geo News reported on Saturday.

The orders came as a special bench of the apex court headed by the CJ resumed hearing of different cases in the Karachi Registry of the court.

As the bench sat to resume hearing, CJ said on May 12  a horrible incident had taken place and Fateha should be offered for the martyrs.

When the CJ asked Barrister Faisal Siddiqui whether any investigation was carried out into the incident, he was told that the case was pending in the Sindh High Court.

The chief justice then asked him to provide the case number so that the apex court review it.

May 12

Karachi witnessed a bloodbath on May 12, 2007 when the then chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry was to arrive in Karachi to mark the foundation day of Sindh High Court.

Scores of people including political workers were killed when clashes took place between the opposition and ruling parties of Sindh at different locations.

At least 48 people including lawyers were gunned down in the broad day light and 130 others injured while dozens of vehicles and properties were set on fire.

Seven cases were registered in different police stations of the city.

The then Home Adviser and incumbent Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar and Sindh Assembly member Kamran Farooq are among the 55 suspects nominated in the cases.

20 months ago police submitted challan in all the seven cases but no suspect has been indicted.


