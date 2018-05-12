Sat May 12, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 11, 2018

Any hostile action along frontiers will be effectively responded: Gen. Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the 76th Annual Formation Commanders’ Conference held at GHQ, Inter Services Public Relations said Friday.

The conference was attended by all General Officers of Pakistan Army. The participants were briefed on evolving geo-strategic environment, threats to national security and the challenges.

Forum discussed response in place and progress of ongoing operations. Progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad including gradual transition of control of cleared areas from military to civil administration was also deliberated.

COAS General Bajwa attributed successes achieved so far to great sacrifices by the people of Pakistan, security forces, intelligence and Law Enforcement Agencies.

He appreciated high state of operational readiness and morale of troops.

The Army Chief said that despite our desire for maintaining peace with our neighbors, any hostile action anywhere along our frontiers shall be effectively and befittingly responded.

The forum pledged that as a state institution, Pakistan Army shall continue to serve the nation in support of and in coordination with other state institutions.

