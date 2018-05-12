PML-N decides to take legal action against NAB chief

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Friday decided to take legal action against National Accountability Board Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal over false allegations of money laundering leveled against Nawaz Sharif, Geo News reported.



A meeting of party's Central Executive Committee, attended by PML-N's senior leaders, was held today to mull the response over NAB's allegations. The PML-N rejected the clarification given by the anti-graft body.

Speaking on the occasion, Nawaz Sharif termed NAB's actions as personal vendetta and demanded apology from the ex-judge.

The meeting also took important decisions regarding forthcoming elections.

On Tuesday, the NAB press release boldly levelled serious allegations of money laundering on Nawaz with a dangerous but clear mention of transfer of huge amount of foreign exchange to India. On Wednesday, in its clarification, the NAB referred to the media report as “alleged media report”.

The media report, which ended up bringing huge embarrassment for the NAB and its chairman, was an Urdu column published in a Islamabad based newspaper.

On Tuesday within hours after the NAB’s press release, the report of transfer of $4.9 billion to India by Nawaz Sharif was categorically rejected initially by the State Bank of Pakistan and later by the World Bank as well.