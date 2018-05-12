Sat May 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PML-N decides to take legal action against NAB chief

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Friday decided to take legal action against National Accountability Board Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal over false allegations of money laundering leveled against Nawaz Sharif, Geo News reported.

A meeting of party's Central Executive Committee, attended by PML-N's senior leaders,  was held today  to mull the response over NAB's allegations. The PML-N rejected the clarification given by the anti-graft body.

Speaking on the occasion,  Nawaz Sharif termed NAB's actions as personal vendetta  and demanded apology from the ex-judge.

The meeting also took  important decisions regarding forthcoming elections. 

On Tuesday, the NAB press release boldly levelled serious allegations of money laundering on Nawaz with a dangerous but clear mention of transfer of huge amount of foreign exchange to India. On Wednesday, in its clarification, the NAB referred to the media report as “alleged media report”.

The media report, which ended up bringing huge embarrassment for the NAB and its chairman, was an Urdu column published in a Islamabad based newspaper.

On Tuesday within hours after the NAB’s press release, the report of transfer of $4.9 billion to India by Nawaz Sharif was categorically rejected initially by the State Bank of Pakistan and later by the World Bank as well. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Imran Khan urges Karachi to reject ethnic politics, unveils 10-point agenda

Imran Khan urges Karachi to reject ethnic politics, unveils 10-point agenda

Don’t just take selfies with Imran Khan, vote him to power: Sheikh Rasheed

Don’t just take selfies with Imran Khan, vote him to power: Sheikh Rasheed
SC judge voices reservations over reconstituted bench

SC judge voices reservations over reconstituted bench
Bilawal Bhutto slams MQM, PTI in Karachi rally

Bilawal Bhutto slams MQM, PTI in Karachi rally
Load More load more