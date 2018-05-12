Targeted killing of Hazaras is ethnic cleansing, observes CJ Nisar

QUETTA: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday observed that for him targeted killings of Hazara community is akin to ethnic cleansing.

The CJP had taken suo moto notice of continued attacks on Hazara Community in Quetta and sought a comprehensive report from the Ministry of Interior and government of Balochistan as he questioned whether the community was not part of Pakistan and who was responsible for maintaining law and order situation.

During today's hearing Balochistan police chief presented the details of incidents took place in the province. Since 2012, 250 people have become victim of targeted killings, he said adding that out of these, 96 belonged to Shia sect, while 106 security personnel embraced martyrdom.

CJP Nisar directed the IGP to prepare a strategy for the security of Hazaras. It is our responsibility to ensure their security and that is why I had to take notice of this serious issue, he remarked.

According to a report by the National Commission for the Human Rights released in March this year, the Hazara community has suffered 509 killings in Quetta city during the last five years, January, 2012 to December, 2017.

During the month of April, 2018 alone, there have been four separate terrorist attacks on Hazara men resulting in the death of six persons. The right to life is the most sacred human right guaranteed by Article 9 of the Constitution.

Taking suo motu notice of such an alarming situation, the CJP issued notices to the government of Balochistan through its Chief Secretary and Home Secretary, its IGP, Frontier Constabulary, the Government of Pakistan through the Interior Secretary and the Secretary Ministry of Defence for filing their reports within 10 days, on measures taken by the respective forces and agencies under their charge to ensure the security of Hazara community in Quetta and also to report causes for their failure to safeguard the lives of the members of the Hazara community.