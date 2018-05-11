Imran Khan lacks ability to create new province: Bilawal Bhutto

Layyah: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari warned that PTI was try to use South Punjab province as an election ploy.

“Did Imran Khan keep his previous promises? Did he end terrorism in 90 days? Did he fix the education and health systems in 90 days? Did he eradicate corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 90 days?” Bilawal questioned, while addressing a gathering at Layyah on Friday.

“Imran Khan changes his stance according to the place. In Lahore, he talks about the establishment of administrative units and when he meets politicians from South Punjab, he promises to make the new province in 100 days.”

Imran Khan lacks the capacity to create a new province, he said.

“Where were all these people who have joined PTI? For five years, they enjoyed power and never raise the issue in the assembly,” Bilawal said, referring to 20 PML-N’s MNAs and MPAs from South Punjab who joined PTI.

“Do they think people are fools? Do they think that people lack political understanding? They are using this as a ploy to win your votes,” the PPP chief said.

Bilawal said that PPP had laid the foundation for South Punjab province six years ago and at that time the very same people had opposed his party.

“Only PPP has the courage and ability to address major challenges such as change of name of KP and FATA reforms. And if there is any party which can make South Punjab province, it is going to be the PPP.”