Fri May 11, 2018
World

REUTERS
May 10, 2018

Trump heralds capture of five Daesh commanders

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that five "most wanted" leaders of the Daesh militant group had been captured, an apparent reference to the capture of five commanders of the militant group by Iraq.

"Five Most Wanted leaders of ISIS just captured!" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter, providing no further details.

Iraq had described the capture of the Daesh commanders as "some of the most wanted" leaders of the group.

The list did not include Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

