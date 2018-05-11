Fri May 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
May 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Trump says Kim summit set for June 12 in Singapore

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place in Singapore on June 12.

"We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!" Trump said in a tweeted announcement.

The location was revealed hours after three American prisoners were released by North Korea and arrived back in the United States.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

EU calls Iranian strikes against Israel

EU calls Iranian strikes against Israel "extremely worrying"
Altaf Hussain loses legal case to Geo in UK

Altaf Hussain loses legal case to Geo in UK
Celebrities in wax

Celebrities in wax
Malaysia´s Mahathir sworn in as world´s oldest leader after shock poll win

Malaysia´s Mahathir sworn in as world´s oldest leader after shock poll win
Load More load more