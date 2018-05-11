Trump says Kim summit set for June 12 in Singapore

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place in Singapore on June 12.
"We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!" Trump said in a tweeted announcement.
The location was revealed hours after three American prisoners were released by North Korea and arrived back in the United States.
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place in Singapore on June 12.
"We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!" Trump said in a tweeted announcement.
The location was revealed hours after three American prisoners were released by North Korea and arrived back in the United States.
Comments