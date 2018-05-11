Sindh CM unveils Rs1.144 trillion budget, announces 10 percent salary hike

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presented a Rs1,144.448 billion tax-free budget with a Rs.343.90 billion development outlay for the next financial year and requested the house to authorize expenditure for only three months from 1st July to 30th September 2018.



The chief minister requested the house to authorize expenditure for only three months from 1st July to 30th September 2018. “Though constitutionally, we have the mandate to approve budget for the next whole financial year, however, to uphold the party principals of fair play we believe that it is the rightful mandate of the incoming government to set budget priorities for themselves,” he said.

Murad Shah said that he was pleased to announce that for the second year in a row, we are not proposing any new taxes in the budget. Budget 2018-19 is a tax-free, welfare oriented and a progressive budget. I will not be introducing a Finance Bill for 2018-19.

The chief minister said that almost 75 percent of Sindh government’s revenue receipts were dependent on Federal Transfers, consisting of shares from Federal divisible pool, Straight Transfers and the Grant to offset losses in lieu of abolition of OZT. “The major chunk comes from divisible pool taxes, which is distributed to the provinces under NFC formula,” he said.

He said that the decision on 9th NFC award was long awaited. “The delay is causing huge economic loss to the provinces, especially the province of Sindh because its revenue collection is much higher as compared to other provinces,” he said and urged the federal government to announce NFC award soon so that further loss to our province could be avoided.

He said that only one tax has been devolved to provinces, which is sales tax on services. He said the collection of sales tax on services when it was with Federal Government, stood at Rs.16.00 billion in 2010-1. After devolution the collection figure is Rs.78.66 billion in 2016-17, showing a marked increase in the collection.”

He said that during 2017-18, Rs.274.00 billion was allocated in the budget estimates for development which has been revised to Rs.226.00 billion, including Rs.28.00 billion for District ADP schemes. The departments will complete 714 schemes in the 2017-18 as compared to 536 schemes completed in last financial year 2016-17.

Announcing development budget for 2018-19 Murad Ali Shah said that the total development budget outlay for Sindh in 2018-19 would be Rs.343.90 billion. This includes Rs282 billion ADP (Rs252 billion provincial ADP and Rs30 billion District ADP). There would be Rs.46.894 billion from Foreign Projects Assistance (FPA) and Rs.15.02 billion would be provided by Federal Government for PSDP schemes to be executed by Government of Sindh.

He said that the Sindh government has decided to prepare 80 percent of development budget for on-going schemes and leave 20 percent of budget space for new schemes in a block provision in ADP 2018-19. Murad Shah said the Provincial development budget includes Rs.252. billion for ADP 2018-19 out of which Rs.202 billion being 80 percent has been allocated for 2226 on-going schemes, whereas new schemes of all departments would be accommodated under the block provision of Rs.50 billion, being 20 percent of the development budget, earmarked separately as ‘Block Allocation’ for new schemes to be decided by next government for all sectors in ADP 2018-19. In addition, Rs.30.00 billion has been allocated for District ADP 2018-19.

REVISED ESTIMATES 2017-18 :

Murad Ali Shah presented revised estimates for total receipts of province for Current Financial Year 2017-18 and said they Rs.966.6 billion, as against budget estimates of Rs.1028.9 billion. The Sindh government is largely dependent on federal transfers which constitute 61 percent of its total revenue.

Murad Ali Shah said that with the unpredictability of these fiscal transfers from the federal to provincial government, budget preparation becomes cumbersome as the projections of non-development expenditure and development portfolio are largely based on these estimates. Resultantly, provincial development expenditure has to be adjusted to offset the effect. “There is decrease of Rs.28.5 billion in federal transfers in revised estimates 2017-18 as communicated by the federal government.,” he said and added receipts of Federal PSDP were slashed to Rs.20.4 billion from Rs.27.3 billion; whereas revised Foreign Project Assistance stands at Rs.27.7 billion as against Rs.42.7 billion.

He said that on the provincial revenue collection side, we were largely able to achieve our provincial tax receipt targets. He proudly said that the Sindh Revenue Board and Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Department were able to achieve their tax targets. The provincial tax and non-tax receipt is revised to Rs.197 billion against an estimated target of Rs.199.6 billion.

Talking about expenditure side, the chief minister said that the budget has been revised from Rs.1043.2 billion to Rs.987.8 billion. The current expenditure has been revised to Rs.685.2 billion from Rs.666.5 billion. He added the increase is primarily because of increase in the pension of retired employees, and grants to various sectors of the economy.

The chief minister said that the development expenditure has been revised at Rs.282.4 billion against an estimated allocation of Rs.344 billion. “It is worth mentioning that current financial year recorded the highest utilization of development funds, till yesterday, the development expenditure was recorded as Rs.143.3 billion,” he said.

BUDGET ESTIMATES 2018-19

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the total receipts of Province for financial year 2017-18 were estimated at Rs.1028.9 billion. The estimated expenditure was Rs.1043.2 billion. He went on saying that for the next financial year the budget estimates of receipts is Rs.1124 billion which was 8.5 percent higher than for Current Financial Year. “Receipts from Federal Government on account of revenue assignment, straight transfer and grants are estimated at Rs.665.1 billion. Receipts from Federal Government are 59.2 percent of the total receipts of the Province. Receipts of Federal PSDP are estimated at Rs.15 billion. Receipts on account of Foreign Project Assistance, budgetary support loans and grants are estimated at Rs.46.9 billion. Receipts from provincial own sources including tax and non-tax receipts are estimated at Rs.243 billion,” he said.

Talking about expenditure side, Murad Ali Shah said that the outlay of budget was estimated at Rs.1144.2 billion as against budget estimate of Rs.1043.2 billion of 2017-18, reflecting an increase of 8.8 percent. “The current expenditure including Current Revenue Expenditure of Rs.773.2 billion and Current Capital Expenditure of Rs.27.1 billion stands at Rs.800.3 billion,” he said.

He said for the next financial year Current Expenditure constitutes 69.9 percent of the total provincial budget. The estimates of development expenditure for Financial Year 2018-19 are pitched at Rs.344 billion. “Sindh has witnessed a decade of sustainable development. We are committed to take Sindh to new heights of progress and prosperity,” he said.

LAW AND ORDER

He said that the with the blessing of Almighty Allah, untiring efforts of law enforcement agencies and support of our brave people, we have been able to restore peace not only in Karachi, but to the entire province. He added that no doubt, street crime has not come to grip as effectively as it should have, however, he was hopeful this menace would also be eliminated with the passage of time.

He said Rs.1000 million were allocated for disbursement as compensation to the families of Shuhda and injured personnel, recruitment of 10,000 police personnel made through NTS, Rs.159 million provided for training of newly recruited Police Constables at Pak Army Training Centers, Investigation capability is being enhanced by establishing a state of the art forensic lab besides DNA lab and crime record database, for the first time in the history of Sindh Police, all driving license branches throughout the province have been centrally connected and driving licenses are being delivered to the applicants at their doorstep through courier service, Public-Police interface is being strengthened by establishing facilitation centers at each Divisional Headquarter for providing people-friendly one window police services to citizens, including the registration of FIRs, lodging of miscellaneous complaints, etc.

He announced a large number of schemes in the following areas which include revamping of CTD and creating a professional & dedicated force styled as Counter Terrorism Force (CTF); enhancing compensation for Shaheed / Injured at par with other provinces and allocating Rs.2 billion compensation package. Creating 2782 posts for security of CPEC related projects; 2,959 posts for Training, Crime Branch, Traffic and Technical Training Sindh for enhancement of capacity of these units; and 11,259 posts of different ranks for Sindh Police. Allocating funds worth Rs.5.712 billion in SNE (New) 2018-19 for purchase of Physical Assets; Rs.5.348 billion for Sindh Police; Rs.306.855 million for Pakistan Rangers (Sindh); and Rs.14.865 million for Frontier Constabulary (Sindh); and Rs.42.996 million for Home Department and its attached offices.

He said that the measures which were out of Sindh governments, mandate, therefore they have been taken up with Federal Government for further improvement in overall crime control. He gave the example of setting up an integrated national database comprising CNIC, driving license, vehicle number plate, arms license, SIM etc, making unified Criminal record database at national level with access available to all the law enforcement agencies and developing a Mechanism for effective monitoring of social media including Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, etc.

EDUCATION : Murad Shah said that his government was fully committed to provide quality education .He said that the allocation of education sector is Rs.178.70 billion. The non-development budget of Education has been increased from Rs.178.70 billion to a total of Rs.205.739 billion in next financial year 2018-19.

Giving details of development side, Murad Shah said that Rs.24.4 billion are allocated in ADP 2018-19, for 309 on-going schemes only, whereas new schemes of Education sector would be accommodated under the provision of Rs.50.00 billion earmarked separately as ‘Block Allocation’ for new schemes for all sectors in ADP 2018-19, Rs.11.250 billion were allocated for different development schemes and ‘996’ units against 167 schemes would be completed by June 2018. Nine schools under JICA and 22 schools under USAID Projects would be completed by June 2018. 15 more English Medium Schools in the districts Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Jamshoro, N. Feroze, Sanghar, Khairpur, Ghotki, Mirpurkhas, Matiari, T.M. Khan & Tando Allahyar have been completed. Six Comprehensive High Schools in districts Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas & Umerkot will be completed by June 2018.

He said in order to improve the quality of education, reduce the drop out ratio and increase the enrollment at various school level among the age group from 5 -16, an initiative has been taken up for “Rehabilitation &Expansion of High Priority ‘4204’ Schools”, having higher enrollment, for carrying out major & minor repair work, provision of missing facilities 2100 schools would be facilitated at the cost of Rs. 9.635 billion during current financial year 2017-18.

Presenting his vision for 2018-19, the chief miniter said that the establishment of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law at Karachi will be facilitated by provision of Rs.250 million under an existing scheme.

He said Rs.4.9 billion for School Specific budget for furniture, stationery, travelling and others.

Rs.1.2 billion for Girls’ Stipends. Rs.1.2 billion for School Management Committees. Around 23 out of 33 schools have been re-constructed where 7,000 additional students would be facilitated.

He said that Rs.1.2 billion are kept for Students’ securing A-1 grade in SSC and HSC in Sindh.

25schools with Cambridge system (nursery to O level) and 25 schools with Comprehensive high school are being established across the province. 28 newly established Degree colleges across the province with annual operational cost of Rs.267 million. Rs.750 million are kept for Innovative Initiatives.

Murad Shah said that Rehabilitation & Expansion of High Priority 4560 Schools having higher enrolment selected after extensive surveys for carrying-out major & minor repair work, provision of missing facilities, reduce the drop out ratio and increase the enrolment at various school level among the age group from 5 -16 years children.

He added that 1973 existing Government Schools have been provided Clean & Safe Drinking facilities and 2000 more schools through 12 development schemes at the estimated cost of Rs.840.000 million have been approved. He said that under Sindh Basic Education Program, with part foreign funding, 106 state of the art schools were under construction in seven districts of Northern Sindh and 5 towns of Karach.

Murad Shah said that the ADP allocation for Education Sector (for on-going schemes) has been kept to Rs.24.4 billion, including Rs.3.2 billion kept for Boards and Universities, Rs.958.5 million for STEVTA and Rs.200 million for Special education, Rs.5 billion for college education and Rs.15 billion for School Education. Besides provincial ADP, Rs.3 billion have been allocated for foreign funded projects of education department. He added that rehabilitation & expansion of 4,560 schools will be continued through 57 on-going schemes from Rs.8.69 billion.

SEF: Murad Ali Shah said that Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) was currently serving almost 555,943 students in 2,314 schools all over Sindh, through sustainable partnerships with individuals and organizations from private sector at large.

He said that the SEF has made considerable feats in the last three years by increasing the enrollments in the post-primary education sector from 10,000 to as much as 53,058 students, mainstreaming vulnerable adolescents and adults who have missed out the opportunity to avail education in their early phase of life. He added that the program targets Out of School adolescents falling between the age bracket of 10 to 17 years, and adults falling between the age group of 18 to 35 years. We have introduced a new intervention named STEM i.e. “Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics”, integrated curriculum in Sindh government and SEF Secondary and High schools. We are proposing an allocation of Rs.9.598 billion in the budget of Sindh Education Foundation for the next financial year 2018-19 as against Rs.8.085 billion kept during CFY 2017-18.

COLLEGE EDUCATION: Murad Shah said that for College Education an allocation of Rs.5000.000 million has been proposed for ADP 2018-19 for 48 on-going schemes with different interventions. The schemes are 11 new degree colleges would be established in districts Hyderabad, Korangi, Malir, Karachi West, Umerkot, Sukkur, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Jacobabad one in each and two in Sanghar. Law College at Sukkur and 5 IBA Community Colleges will be established at Naushero-Feroze, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Dadu & Umerkot. Construction/re-construction / rehabilitation / missing facilities/repair & renovation of existing colleges will be carried out located in districts. New furniture will be provided in the existing degree colleges almost all over Sindh.

SPECIAL EDUCATION: The allocation for Special Education is Rs.1,117.253 million, including Rs.213 million on development side, and Rs.904.253 million on non-development side, during current financial year 2017-18. For the next financial year Rs.1,241 million has been proposed. Major achievements on Special Education side include, Establishment Autism Rehabilitation and Training Centre which is land mark achievement because it will cater to the needs of special children, Another noteworthy milestone is the creation of an audio visual library in Gulistan-e-Johar Karachi, establishment of Special Education Centers at Taluka level which will fulfil requirements of Special Kids in a befitting manner, renovation of 21 Govt Special Education Service Centres is going on and hopefully 12 Centers will be renovated by the end of current financial year 2017-18.

HEALTH: The Sindh government has spent huge funds for betterment of health sector. He added that the government has engaged private sector for operation and management of health facilities at Primary and Secondary level. In this context, management & operation of 1210 health facilities including Dispensaries, Basic Health Units, Rural Health Centres, MCH Centres along with few THQ and DHQ Hospitals have been entrusted to PPHI and other non-governmental organizations. In view of success of the initiative Government plans to expand Public Private Partnership.

The allocation for Health sector is Rs.85.3 billion on Non-Development side and Rs.15.50 billion on Development side during current financial 2017-18. Whereas, during next Financial Year 2018-19 Rs.12.2 billion has been allocated on non-development side and Rs.12.50 billion on development side. Whereas new schemes of Health sector will be accommodated under the provision of Rs.50 billion earmarked separately as block allocation for new schemes for all sectors in ADP 2018-19.

Giving highlights of Sindh government performance Murad Ali Shah said in 2017-18, 68 new uplift schemes of Rs.5.12 billion, including RHCs, Trauma-cum-Emergency Centers and construction of warehouses at all divisional HQRs for cold storage facility. Four schemes of up-gradation of RHC, to THQ Hospitals and establishment of Cancer Ward at NIMRA, Jamshoro at the cost of Rs.1.086 billion. EPI operational budget under Sindh Immunization Support Program increased from Rs.100 million to Rs.1.80 billion. Expansion of 2160 LHWs at a cost of Rs.982.31 million in addition to 1063 LHWs under Thar Package.

He said that achievements of Sindh government in health sector would remain incomplete. He acknowledge the services rendered by National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) which is the biggest center for the treatment of heart attack and primary angioplasty in the world. Currently six chest pain units are functional in Karachi and 60 more such chest pain units will be installed in different areas of the province. They are NICVD satellite centers at Tando Muhammad Khan, Larkana, Hyderabad and Sehwan in collaboration with the government of Sindh. Very soon three more NICVD centers will be made functional at Nawab Shah, Khairpur and Mithi in the year 2018. Grant for NICVD has been enhanced from Rs.5.769 billion to Rs.8.094 billion for next financial year.

Initiatives under PPP: Murad Shah said that 1,213 health facilities have been outsourced on performance based management contract, which include 1,049 facilities to PPHI and 158 facilities outsourced to some other NGOs (108 Integrated Health Services, 35 HANDS, 01 Indus Hospital, 13 Medical Emergency Relief Foundation, 01 Poverty Eradication Initiative.

Two Regional Blood Transfusion Centers at Sukkur and Jamshoro have been outsourced to Sukkur Blood Bank and Indus Hospital, respectively.

GRANTS: The Government of Sindh is providing Rs.5.59 billion to SIUT as a grant in next financial year (2018-19). It includes establishment of SUIT at Larkana with an allocation of Rs.497.5 million. SIUT has already established: SIUT-Sukkur Chapter with an investment of Rs.552.27 million. This institute has been functionalized to provide affordable OPD, Diagnostic, Dialysis and other specialized services. Bone Marrow Transplantation Unit in SIUT at the cost of Rs.692.779 million, which is equipped with state of the art infrastructure and facilities, benefiting 50-100 patients. Child Life Foundation is managing children emergency rooms in three Government Hospitals under PPP agreement which include: Dr. Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi. National Institute of Child Health, Sindh Government Hospital Korangi-5. By May 2018 Child Life Foundation would start operations at 2 more emergency service in Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Karachi and Lyari General Hospital, Karachi. By June 2018,ChildLife will start ER operations in 02 more facilities i.e. 1) Peoples Medical College, Nawabshah and 2) Chandka Medical College, Larkana. Lastly by the end of 2018, Children ERs would also become functional at Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College, Sukkur and Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro.

GAMBAT, from Rs.1500.00 million to Rs.2.55 billion, Shahdadpur Institute of Health Sciences, from Rs.175.00 million to Rs.300.00 million

NUTRITION AND ANTI- STUNTING: Sindh is facing challenges of malnutrition and stunting in our children as 48 percent children in Sindh are malnourished and stunted. The Sindh government, in collaboration with World Bank, has started a multi-sectoral program to reduce the rate of stunting in our children with the aim to reduce it by 30 percent in the next five years.

Murad Shah said that he has allocated Rs.2.4 billion on the non-development side for this program in the year 2017-18. proposing an allocation of Rs.5.1 billion in the next year;

The major departments responsible for this program are Health, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Local Govt. Social Welfare.

He said that a large number of schemes are proposed, a few of which are mentioned below:

A new allocation for International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences for strengthening of Jamil-ur-Rehman Centre for Genome Research, University of Karachi to establish DNA Lab. To improve Cardiology Department at Lyari General Hospital Karachi.

To strengthen Sindh Institute of Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences Hyderabad. To construct 200 Bedded Surgical Block Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad. To construct 200 Bedded Urology, Nephrology, Gastroenterology, Endoscopy, Suite, Dermatology, endocrinology and Diabetes Block, LUH, Jamshoro. To establish NICVD Satellite Center at Shaheed Benazirabad. To rehabilitate and strengthen Nursing Hostel, Obstetrics & Gynecology Department, O.T., External Development and Missing Facilities at Sheikh Zayed Campus, CMCH, Larkana. To construct Building of Nursing School & Hostel Mirpurkhas. To up-grade of Rural Health Centre to the level of Taluka Hospital Khanpur in District Shikarpur.

To strengthen Development wing including Capacity Building of officers / officials of Health Department.

INDUS HOSPITAL BADIN: The initiatives brought about remarkable improvement in the provision of public health service, including OPDs, IPDS, surgeries, etc. The management of DHQ Badin was handed over to the Indus Hospital under the PPP mode in March, 2016:

Very soon the people of Badin will see a new 250 bedded facility with the provision of all major facilities.

WOMEN DEVELOPMENT AND MINORITY AFFAIRS:

The People’s government allocated Rs.426.00 million under ADP during the 2017-18 for execution of various schemes. During the next financial year we have to plan following schemes: Establishment of Sales and Display Resource Centre at Mirpurkhas, Construction of women club at Makli, Establishment of women complex at Hyderabad and Larkana, Improvement of livelihood and well-being of Female Home Based Workers, Imparting driving training for women at Karachi, Establishment of training Centre and Conference Hall at Jacobabad.

MINORITIES: To uplift the socio-economic conditions and welfare of minorities in Sindh, we are increasing the grant for Minorities from Rs.500 million in current year 2017-18 to Rs.750 million for the next financial year 2018-19, which is to be used for financial assistance, medical treatment, scholarships and repair/renovation of Religious places of minorities.

INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT:.

For those who understand the dynamics of politics and economy, there is a vision in our policies and a sense in our priorities and direction We, in fact, focused our attention on development of infrastructure, whether it be roads or energy, instead of introducing cosmetic schemes like metros through which all the money was directed to major cities just to earn popularity. We have instead spread our development activities all over Sindh, both in urban and rural centers in a just and equitable manner. Road sector development and initiatives in Energy sector are prominent examples to quote. We are not oblivious of a good public transport system, either. Now we have turned to it. Green line and orange line have been started in Karachi and soon the public will benefit from it.

ROAD SECTOR : People’s government has been pursuing ambitious agenda road sector. During current financial year: In the ADP portfolio of road sector is Rs.25.77 billion which includes Rs.400.00 million allocation for foreign assisted project. The Works & Services Department has completed 205 schemes in ADP 2017-18 for 1728 km roads; which include 1169 km for improvement of existing roads and 559 km for construction of new ones.

The Government’s Policy of public-private partnership to achieve optimum results, the chief minister discussed some projects undertaken under PPP mode. They are Karachi – Thatta dual carriageway is a 49.0 km of Rs.8.85 billion. Kandhkot – Ghotki Bridge on River Indus is an Rs10 billion project. A detailed feasibility study for the bridge has been initiated. M9 – N5 link road is a 22 km long project connecting Superhighway (M-9) and National Highway (N-5). The main objective of this project is to manage the traffic coming and going through these highways. Consequently, congestion of traffic at Malir, Bin Qasim, and Landhi Towns will be reduced. Sir Agha Khan Jhirk –Mulla Katiar Bridge is a Rs.4.5 billion project, Construction of Abdul Salam Thahim Flyover Bridge at Shahdapur over Jati Railway Phatak, Construction of Bridge on Rohri Canal, Connecting Shaheed Benazirabad to Kazi Ahmed, Construction / Improvement of 57 Km Long road from N. Feroze to Nawabshah, Construction of Southern Bypass at Tando Allahyar, Construction / Improvement of road from Mirwah to Umerkot road near Mirpurkhas Sugar Mill (15.00 Kms), Karachi Thatta Hyderabad road to Jhimpir i/c construction of road to Jhirk Mullah Katiyar Bridge (36.76 Kms).

Government of Sindh has also sought the assistance of Asian Development Bank to expand and improve Public Private Partnership in Sindh. Under the Project, ADB will support the Government of Sindh to develop a more financially sustainable and fiscally responsible PPP project portfolio: Total Project Value is $184.13 million; out of which ADB is contributing 100 million USD Loan; Government of Sindh, $64.90 million as Counterpart Funding; and DFID, 19.23 million USD as a Grant.The Sindh government with the assistance of Asian Development Bank has conceived Sindh Provincial Road Improvement Project for the improvement of 328 km long, different inter district main roads connecting with highways, which include: 44 km road from Thull to Kandhkot. 36 km road from Saharanpur to Ratodero, 64 km road from Khyber to Sanghar via Tando Adam, 63 km road from Sanghar to Mirpurkhas via Sindhri, 66 km road from Tando Muhammad Khan to Badin, 55 km road from Digri to Naukot.

Some of the projects under Public Private Partnership which are approaching agreement signing include Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge Project costing Rs.14 billion, BRT Abdul Sattar Edhi (former orange BRT) and Green BRT Project costing Rs.4.5 billion.

ENERGY: Murad Shah said that we have achieved several targets during current financial year 2017-18 and have set a number of goals for next financial year 2018-19. The achievements are Thar Block-II has been progressing well ahead of its timelines both at mining level as well as power plant construction level. He added as of today, 78 percent overburden has been removed. The first seam of the Thar coal would be exposed and available for utilization by the first week of June 2018.

The pre-commissioning tests of the power plant would take place in July 2018 and after grid connectivity and synchronization the first electron from Thar Coal will be added to the national grid by December 2018. The flow of electricity from Thar would usher a new era of development in the country and transform the entire energy sector.

Development of renewable energy is another vital area where Sindh government has put special emphasis. The government has so far allotted 53,600 acres land in different districts for development and production of wind and solar energy and reserved 42,000 acres for new such projects.

The chief minister said that as of today 935 MW electricity is being injected into national grid through wind resources. 300 MW additional power would be available by July 2018f six more wind power projects. He added that he plans to generate 2,485 MW power from wind ad and 1550 Mega Watt solar energy through foreign funding.

He said that he has negotiated and finalized with the World Bank “Sindh Solar Energy Project” for deployment of solar PV technologies in Sindh for $ 105 million. The project would be formally launched from next financial year. The project comprises urban roof top solar program for Karachi and Hyderabad; village electrification for off-grid areas with an initial target of 200,000 households across Sindh; 50 MW grid connected solar project at Manjhand, Jamshoro district and in-house capacity building.

He also said that Keti Bandar-Gharo-Jhimpir wind corridor has the potential to generate 50,000 MW power but lack of sufficient capacity transmission grid is hampering development of this huge resource.

Sindh is the only province which has established a transmission line company namely Sindh Transmission & Dispatch Company (STDC) for evacuation of 100 MW electric power by constructing 95 Km transmission lines from Nooriabad to Karachi. I hope that STDC will be able to supply additional 2,000 MW wind power to the province in shortest possible time.

Murad Shah said that to tap the potential of coal reserves of Thatta, Jamshoro and Badin districts, Government has established Sindh Lakhra Coal Mining Company (SLCMC) to initiate underground mechanized coal mining to enhance production and recovery of coal. Besides, coal washing plants will be established to improve quality of coal for the use in power generation and industries. An equity of Rs. 695 Million during 2017-18 has been injected to the company for the coal sector development.

Schemes proposed in this sector are particularly about following areas include creating conducive environment through development of physical infrastructure for power generation and mining; building of institutional infrastructure necessary for setting tariff, pricing and other concessions to attract foreign direct investment in Thar Coal; Exploiting the availability of huge reserves of shale gas / oil in Sindh and the wind corridor at Keti Bander and Jhampir for power generation. The wind corridor is 80 km long along the coast and 170 km deep towards land with potential wind power generation capacity of 60,000 MW.

THAR COAL: Government of Sindh has already spent billions of rupees to build infrastructure at Thar coalfield. At present, road access, water supply, airport, Reverse Osmosis plants, and other facilities have been completed. However, following works where we need federal government’s support are in pipeline:

Installing transmission line for power evacuation from the Thar field; Constructing railway track for transportation of coal to different power plants and for exporting coal; Exploring indigenous resources at Thar and other fields; and Prioritizing the Thar coal for use in local coal based power plants.

Talking about next financial year, the chief minister said that village electrification and village gasification programs would continue for which Rs.1200 million has been allocated, four schemes for assured water supply for Thar Coal filed at the total cost of Rs.33, 310 million with next year’s allocation of Rs.2530 million will be executed, Rs.7.00 billion has been allocated for 16 on-going development schemes in ADP 2018-19 for development of road infrastructure and water schemes for Thar coal, New schemes will be accommodated under the provision of Rs.50.00 billion earmarked separately as ‘Block Allocation’ for new schemes for all sectors in ADP 2018-19.

IRRIGATION

Water is a critical input for the rural economy in Agriculture and Irrigation Sector. The government is committed to continue its initiatives of improving of irrigation system and rehabilitation and revamping of the drainage system.

Sindh Province, a lower riparian in the country, is facing acute water shortage. Sindh’s irrigation system comprises of three barrages (Guddu, Sukkur and Kotri), Fourteen major canals with total command area of 13.2 million acres, and designed capacity of 134,000 cusecs.

In addition, the department owns and operates more than 6200 tube wells to supplement irrigation water for enhanced agricultural production.

Besides, the Irrigation department is responsible for flood protection, drainage and salinity control, rainwater harvesting, and maintenance of ground water table to an optimum level.

Further, the government plans to develop high efficiency irrigation systems, conserving water to cultivate additional 30,000 acres of land. Lining of main canals and minors has been proposed to reduce the loss of water due to seepage. After lining of canals, it is expected that the conveyance losses will reduce from 30 percent to 15 percent; and 285,371 acres of new land will be brought under cultivation with the saving of 950 cusecs of water.

The Department has so far achieved lining of 450 miles and has planned to achieve the target of 674.8 miles in 2018-19. The short term & long term development plans includes rehabilitation of Barrages, began with Guddu Barrage; Rehabilitation, Protection & Capacity Enhancement of Irrigation and Drainage Network; Restoration / Rehabilitation of Irrigation & Drainage Network affected by Flood 2010 & 2011; Rehabilitation / Restoration of LBOD System; Reduction of Water-logging & Salinity; Land Reclamation through lowering the Water table; Improvement in Water Sector Reforms through Sindh Water Sector Improvement Project (WSIP); Control on Sea Water Intrusion; Conservation of Water through Lining of Channels & building Small Dams.

For the next financial year 2018-19, Rs.36.11 billion have been proposed in the development budget in ADP 2018-19 for 248 on-going schemes, including 3 schemes for Thar Coal Infrastructure development and four schemes under Matching projects, whereas new schemes of Irrigation sector will be accommodated under the provision of Rs.50.00 billion earmarked separately as ‘Block Allocation’ for new schemes for all sectors in ADP 2018-19. The development budget also includes Rs.8.500 billion under foreign projects assistance.

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Murad Shah said Sindh is densely populated and most urbanized province of the country having 24 percent of the country’s population. The trend of urbanization and growing population put consistent pressure on water supply, sewage effluent disposal and solid waste management services. According to Provisional Census Report of 2017, Population of Sindh is 47.886 million. The estimated demand of drinking water is 1538 MGD. The waste water generation is estimated at 1076.6 MGD @ 70 perent of water supplied.

Water and sanitation have been and are the priority for the Sindh government particularly because of the arid and hot climate and brackish ground water spread over 83 percent of the total area of Sindh.

The sector gained significant importance during recent years for provision of clean drinking water and safe disposal of sewage in the Province. Therefore 90 new schemes were included for Rs.29.66 billion in ADP 2017-18. Hence, allocation was increased from Rs.4.173 billion to Rs.6.00 billion. The allocation for water supply, sanitation and solid waste management schemes was also increased from Rs.7.966 billion to Rs.14.717 billion. In addition, 26 Non-ADP schemes of Rs.4.283 billion relating to water supply and sanitation have also been taken up during 2017-18 to address the issue of water supply and sewerage.

2018-19, we have proposed: Rs.29.022 billion for 262 on-going schemes of water supply, sanitation and solid waste management in ADP 2018-19. Out of which Rs.9.10 billion are allocated for 141 on-going schemes of PHED for water supply and sewerage system in ADP 2018-19. This includes 15 schemes costing Rs.3621.742 million in phase-I for elimination of sewage discharging in fresh water bodies. Two major schemes for Karachi City (K-IV & S-III) under matching grants with allocation of Rs.7.261 billion. Whereas, new schemes of PHED and LGD will be accommodated under the provision of Rs.50.00 billion earmarked separately as ‘Block Allocation’ for new schemes for all sectors in ADP 2018-19.

Karachi Division : The chief minister said that out of 14 New schemes identified under “Mega Schemes of Karachi”, 11 schemes have been approved and under execution; they are road from Tank chowrangi to Super highway via Thado Nalla, Reconstruction of Tipu Sultan Road from Shahra-e-Faisal to Karsaz, Construction of Bridge at Tipu Sultan and Khalid Bin Waleed Intersection, Reconstruction of Stadium Road, Re-modeling of 12000 Roads (Landhi – Korangi), Improvement of Roads around Cantt Railway Station, Improvement of Road from Fuwara Chowk to Garden via Abdullah Haroon Road and back to Fuwara Chowk via Zaibunissa Road, Bridge over Korangi Nalla, Bridge at Intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Gizri Boulevard, Storm water drain from Hassan Square to Lyari River, 24 dia Meters water supply pipe line from Habib Bank to Pump No. 3 for improvement of water supply in Baldia town Area.

He said that Greater Karachi Sewerage Project (S-III), Greater Karachi Water Supply Project (K-IV) are being co-funded by the provincial and and federal government.

The other major schemes being provided schemes are Laying & Jointing 32" dia rising main including Construction of Pump House with Pumping Machinery for Water supply scheme Hussain Abad Taluka Qasimabad, District Hyderabad. Rehabilitation and Restoration of 110 ft wide, 24 ft black top Mulakatiar road, Hyderabad, improvement / construction of various Asphalt roads, CC roads, drains, in Hyderabad, Improvement / Construction of Tando Ghulam Ali Digri Sugar Mill Road and main Naga Road, Construction of Road from Hirar Chandia road to Karoro mile, Construction of road from Chachro Wicholo Paar road to village Pin Pario, Widening/Reconditioning/Construction of Road from Chanessar Pangrio Mori Road to Connect Nawabshah Qazi Ahmed Road, 24 various Development Schemes of road and electrification, Construction of road from Taj Colony near Railway Track Road to connect Suger Mill road, Construction of Flyover Bridge at Larkana City, Development Schemes of Taluka Ratodero, Construction/Reconditioning of Jacobabad-Thul Road, Construction/Improvement of internal roads of Thul City.

SAFF SUTHRO SINDH : He said that the Saaf Suthro Sindh Programme is conceived as Nutrition Sensitive Programme to cover the Sanitation component in order to help in reduction of Malnutrition and Stunting rates in the province. The Scope of the Project is initially to cover 13 districts of Sindh. He added that about 50 percent of rural population in these 13 districts would be covered by taking up 400 villages in each district.

He said that the target is to make 5200 villages of Sindh as Open Defecation Free (ODF) villages by the end of the programme .

AGRICULTURE; Agriculture plays a pivotal role in the country’s economy. It contributes 24 percent to the GDP. Sindh province’s contribution in national production is 36 percent in rice, 29 percent in sugarcane, 34 percent in cotton and 15 percent in wheat.

In Sindh Wheat, Cotton, Rice and Sugarcane are the major field crops, which constitute 68 percent of the total cropped area, while Mango, Banana and Chilies are the major horticultural crops. Sindh produces 36 percent Rice, 29 percent Sugarcane, 34 percent Cotton, and 15 percent of Wheat of total production in the country.

World Bank through two development projects has provided financial assistance to the growers for increasing agricultural productivity in Sindh. Sindh Agriculture Growth project is for improving the productivity, market access in important commodity value chains in agriculture (Onion, Chilies, Dates & Rice). Whereas another project is for improvement of water courses, mitigation of flood risks, introducing high efficiency irrigation system and improved agricultural practices. \

Additional Lining of already improved Water Courses in Sindh for Rs.2540.838 million which includes Rs.1629.786 million Sindh government share abnd Farmer Share is Rs.911.052. The Current Revenue Expenditure of Agriculture has been increased by 34 percent to Rs.10.36 billion in next financial year as against Rs.7.7 billion in CFY.

The ADP for Agriculture (excluding new schemes) under next financial year is pitched at Rs.5 billion, besides provincial ADP, Rs.5.94 billion have been allocated for foreign funded projects. Sindh irrigated agriculture productivity enhancement program has an allocation of Rs.1.08 billion under on-going schemes. Preservation & storage facility of fruits and vegetables through hot water treatment & controlled atmosphere store on subsidy to farmers is kept at Rs.508.8 million.

Provision of solar water pumps/tube wells on subsidized rates to farmers in Sindh will be continued under on-going with Rs.113 million.

During next financial year 2018-19 subsidy assistance of Rs.9.650 billion to the farmers will be provided for tractors, agricultural implements, Solar Pumps and Tube wells etc. Further research will continue to develop new varieties, for production of Hybrid Seed for different Crops. Research in agriculture has shown good results and new varieties of corps have been developed with remarkable increase in the yield. For example, after research of many years, cotton production has increased by 21 percent; Rice, 45 percent; Sugarcane etc.

LIVESTOCK & FISHRIES

For producing healthy and productive livestock and enhancing safety of animals and their by-products, certain development schemes worth Rs.1.7 billion were initiated during 2017-18, for example establishment of Bio-safety Lab & Quality Enhancement Cell of highly pathogenic Virus Vaccine Development, establishment of Laboratory & sheds for genetically improved Animals. Provision of Disease Diagnostic facilities at door step to livestock farmers through Stationery Mobile Laboratory chain in 3 districts normally Thatta, Badin and Mirpurkhas etc.

Beside this, Foreign Aided Projects of Sindh Agriculture Growth Project (Livestock Component) – World Bank, Accelerated Action Plan and JICA have also contributed for betterment by livestock farmers and poor fishermen of the province.

Livestock & Fisheries Department has allocated Rs.3358.878 million in next year’s ADP 2018-19 for major priority areas sucgh as increase in Milk and Meat production, Expansion of Livestock and Poultry Vaccination program and health cover, Establishment and upgradation of Veterinary Centers and Artificial Insemination Centers, Establishment of private Fish Farms for increasing export of Fish and Fish products, Research in feed, seed and breed improvement, Increase in Livestock and Poultry vaccination production, Establishment of Marine and Fresh water fisheries research Centre, Corporate Farming in Livestock, Poultry and Fisheries.

FOREST, WILDLIFE& ENVIRONMENT

Murad Shah said that a massive Roadside and Amenity planting scheme for the year 2018-19 and onwards to make roads and cities green with trees and flowering plants in order to reduce the climate change effects. The scheme is aimed at raising and maintenance of about 6,000 kms on Road and Canal side plantations along with creating green belts in and around Cities and Towns to improve environment.

Tree Plantation will be the major feature of the department in next financial year. We plan to plant riverine forest on 10,000 acres, irrigated land on 120 acres, mangroves on 3000 acres, trees on 300 Kms long road, raise 20 million container plants, and establish nurseries on 30 acres.

WELFARE MEASURES: Talking about welfare measures, the chief minister said that Benazir Income Support Program was vision of our leadership. We feel that Federal Government has not expanded the program as per its essence. Hence, Government of Sindh has launched cash transfer scheme to mitigate the effects of increasing prices of essential commodities and economic shocks. During the current financial year, Rs.4.2 billion are being disbursed as cash transfer amongst chronically poor that have been identified by Benazir Income Support Program. For the next fiscal an amount of Rs.4.2 billion will be disbursed. Under this measure, Rs.2,000 cash grant is distributed among the most as a Ramzan / Eid/ miscellaneous relief to the most needy persons registered under Benazir Income Support Programme, in a very transparent and efficient manner.

Action Plan to reduce Stunting and Malnutrition: Sindh government of Sindh has launched Rs.5.106 billion multi-sectoral plan to reduce stunting and malnutrition in Sindh. We have developed a holistic strategy to address the issue and have assigned tangible goals to our departments that are to be achieved over next 5 years.

Grants and Subsidies :

Talking about grants and subsidies on food items, Murad Ali hah said that we have contributed Rs.2.6 billion as subsidy for reduction in price of urea and DAP. With blessing of Allah and through our sustained farmer friendly efforts we have achieved bumper crop of wheat. An amount of Rs.2.1 billion has been provided as wheat subsidy. We are in process of procuring 200,000 Tons additional wheat from the growers during this financial years. This will give the impetus to farmers to intensify their efforts in future years. For the next financial year, we have kept Rs5 billion for wheat subsidy.

Universal Accident Insurance Scheme :

The chief minister said that his government has have launched Universal Accident Insurance Scheme. Under the scheme Rs.100,000/- are provided to relatives in case of accidental death.

Scholarships to all Students Securing A-1 Grade in Matriculation: This scholarship shall be provided as an incentive to students for their efforts in securing higher grades, regardless of the family income in include motivation in them. The scholarship amount has been fixed at Rs.100,000 per student for all educational boards of Sindh. A large number of deserving students will benefit from this schemes.

Abolishment of Registration and Examination fee for all Matric and Intermediate Boards in Sindh: Under this scheme both fee for all matric and intermediate boards has been abolished to benefit our students. This scheme will continue.

Scholarships for University Education: There is an established fund under the Education Department for supporting / subsidizing (scholarships) at university level education for deserving students. Each year around 2,000 students benefit from this facility.

Financing of a ‘Green Fund’: This intervention has been introduced for Rs.50 million for providing support towards environment friendly measures / forestry. It will help improve increase forest cover by increasing number of trees, ultimately leading to improvement in environment and for creation of job opportunities for those who are engaged in running nurseries.

INCREASE IN SALARY: The chief minister said that the output of Government is directly related to the performance of every individual employee, For next financial year we are proposing an increase of 10 percent in the basic salary of all government employees and pensioners.

HEALTH SECTOR : Special Incentive Allowance @ Rs.4,000/- to Vaccinators (BS-06) in Sindh Province. Enhancement in Stipend to Nurse Students / Nursing Cadre (BS-16) from Rs.6,860/- to Rs.15,880. Hard Area Allowance to Specialist, Medical Doctors / Para Medical Staff, especially in District Tharparkar, @ Rs.10,000/- to Rs.140,000/- for employees in BS-1 to BS-20 & above. Health Professional Allowance to the employees of devolved Institutions JPMC / NICH @ half Basic Pay per month. Health Professional Allowance to all the Pharmacists working under health Department @ one Running basic pay per month.

POLICE : Enhancement in rates of Compensation to the families of Shaheed Sindh Police Officers / Officials from Rs.5 million to Rs.10 million per head alongwith One Plot and One Appointment from Rs.5.00 million. Compensation of Rs1 million on Permanent Incapacitation to Sindh Police Officers / Officials.Enhancement of Compensation on Temporary Incapacitation to Sindh Police Officers / Officials from Rs.50,000 to Rs.500,000.

Compensation of Rs.01 million on Road / Traffic Accident in line of duty to Sindh Police Officers / Officials.

LAW AND JUSTICE : Enhancement of Panel Advocate’s Fee after 1994 from Rs.1,000/- to Rs.5,000/- in various cases. Three times Enhancement in Perks and Privileges of Advocate General Officers.

EDUCATION: Enhancement in Special Allowance to the Officers / Officials in BS-1 to BS-20 working in Sindh Higher Education Commission @ Rs.12,000/- p.m. to Rs.175,000/-.

OTHER DEPARTMENTS:

Special Allowance to the Officers / Officials in BS-1 to BS-20 working in Sindh Civil Service Academy @ Rs.12,000/- p.m. to Rs.175,000. Three times Enhancement in the rates of Financial Assistance to the family of Civil Servants who dies while in Service. Utility Allowance @ Rs.4,000/- to Rs.60,000 p.m. to the regular employees of Provincial Ombudsman.

RELIEF FOR GOVT EMPLOYEES, PENSIONERS : The chief minister said that the government employees and pensioners have been given special relief. He added that the reliev measure taken by the government include, Ad hoc Relief Allowance at 10% on running Basic Pay of BPS-2017 will be allowed to all Sindh Government and Civil Employees. 10 percent increase in Net Pension to all pensioners of the government employees; the House Rent Ceiling / House Rent Allowance enhanced at 50 percent of the existing amount. The rate of minimum Pension enhanced from Rs.6,000/- to Rs.10,000/- and minimum family pension from Rs4,500 to Rs7,500 in respect of the pensioners of Government of Sindh. Defining further, Mr Shah said that the rate of minimum pension will be Rs.15, 000/- for the pensioners whose age is 75 years or above. Over time Allowance admissible to staff such as car drivers and dispatch riders has been enhanced from Rs.40 per hour to Rs.80 per hour subject to maximum of Rs.480 on working days and Rs.100 per hour on closed holidays subject to maximum of Rs.600 per day.

He said that the government has regularized of Contract Employees, including 24000 Lady Health Workers and 1300 NPIW staff.

TAX REVENUE MOBILIZATION

TMurad Shah said that the tax receipts have increased from Rs.91.37 billion to Rs.185.62 billion (BE FY 2017-18) in three years after the implementation of STRMP.

He said that the increased tax collection from Rs33.67 billion to Rs100 billion during last 5 years, with 24.32% annual compound growth rate is a great success of the government .