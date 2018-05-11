Fri May 11, 2018
National

May 10, 2018

Earthquake jolts Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa


ISLAMABAD: A moderate earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale shook parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad on Friday.

The temblor was felt in Islamabad, Malakand, Chitral, Peshawar, Swabi, Malakand Agency, Kohat and other parts of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

There is no  immediate report of any damage to life or property as a result of the quake. 

According to reports, people rushed out of their homes and  shops and other building. 

The epicenter of the quake was located in the border region of  Afghanistan and Tajikistan   and its depth was recorded at 187 kilometers. 

