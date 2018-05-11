Earthquake jolts Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa





ISLAMABAD: A moderate earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale shook parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad on Friday.

The temblor was felt in Islamabad, Malakand, Chitral, Peshawar, Swabi, Malakand Agency, Kohat and other parts of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

There is no immediate report of any damage to life or property as a result of the quake.

According to reports, people rushed out of their homes and shops and other building.

The epicenter of the quake was located in the border region of Afghanistan and Tajikistan and its depth was recorded at 187 kilometers.