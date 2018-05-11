Fri May 11, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 10, 2018

Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Raazi’ banned from release in Pakistan

LAHORE: Alia Bhatt’s much-awaited movie ‘Raazi’ has been banned from screening in cinemas across Pakistan.

The film’s release was shown a red flag as no distributor agreed to purchase the film because of its controversial content.

Talking to local media, a senior distribution company official said, “It is disappointing to see that films on controversial subjects are being produced in India time and again. All our distributors are well aware about Alia’s role in ‘Raazi’ and so; no one is willing to purchase the film. Patriotism is another reason for distributors not being pushed about buying the film. Indian producers should know that all our distributors have unanimously decided to boycott such controversial films.”

‘Raazi’ marks Meghan Gulzar’s directorial debut and is co-produced by Karan Johar and Vineet Jain under Dharma Productions.

It is the adaptation of Harinder Singh’s novel ‘Calling Sehmat’ that orbits around an Indian spy – played by Alia in the film – who marries a Pakistan major during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. 

